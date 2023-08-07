NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today At mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to declare the seat allotment result for the first round of NEET PG counselling 2023 for admission to 50 percent All India quota seats in MD, MS programmes today, August 7. Those candidates who had registered and filled choices for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 counselling can check their results on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Seat allotted candidates will have to upload their documents on the MCC portal on August 8. Students will be required to report to the allotted institutes with original documents between August 8 and 14.

Documents required for MCC NEET PG Counselling 2023:

Allotment Letter issued by the MCC.

Admit Card issued by NBE.

Result or rank letter issued by NBE.

Mark sheets of MBBS or BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional examinations.

MBBS/ BDS degree certificate/ provisional certificate.

Internship completion certificate/certificate from the head of institution or college that the candidate will complete the Internship by March 31.

Permanent / provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/NMC orDCI/State Medical or Dental Council. Provisional Registration Certificate is acceptable only in cases where the candidate is undergoing internship and likely to complete the same on or before 31st March of the year of admission.

High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth.

Candidates allotted seat must carry one of the identification proofs (ID Proof) to the allotted college at the time of admission (as mentioned in the information Bulletin published by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for NEET i.e. PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhaar Card).

caste certificate (if applicable).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)