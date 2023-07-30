MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out At mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibillity-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling 2023 provisional seat allotment result today, July 29 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The official notification reads, "The final result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2023 counselling is now available for candidates. The allotment letters can be downloaded from 07:00 PM of 30.07.2023 and reporting shall be commenced from 10:00 AM of 31.07.2023."

MCC has released the NEET PG counselling 2023 dates at mcc.nic.in. As per the NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule, the registration for NEET PG counselling round 1 started on July 27.

The MCC conducts NEET counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed, central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes. A total of four rounds of counselling will be conducted by the committee.

The NEET UG counselling 2023 for the remaining 85% of government seats and 100% of private seats of the state is done by the respective state DMEs.

Steps to check NEET UG 2023 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result:

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

