 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out At mcc.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMCC NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out At mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out At mcc.nic.in

MCC has released the NEET PG counselling 2023 dates at mcc.nic.in. As per the NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule, the registration for NEET PG counselling round 1 started on July 27.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibillity-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling 2023 provisional seat allotment result today, July 29 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The official notification reads, "The final result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2023 counselling is now available for candidates. The allotment letters can be downloaded from 07:00 PM of 30.07.2023 and reporting shall be commenced from 10:00 AM of 31.07.2023."

MCC has released the NEET PG counselling 2023 dates at mcc.nic.in. As per the NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule, the registration for NEET PG counselling round 1 started on July 27.

Read Also
MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Round 1 Final Result To Be Out Today At mcc.nic.in
article-image

The MCC conducts NEET counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed, central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes. A total of four rounds of counselling will be conducted by the committee.

The NEET UG counselling 2023 for the remaining 85% of government seats and 100% of private seats of the state is done by the respective state DMEs.

Steps to check NEET UG 2023 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result:

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out At mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out At mcc.nic.in

Delhi: Three Schoolchildren Feared Drowned in Yamuna

Delhi: Three Schoolchildren Feared Drowned in Yamuna

TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Results Soon

TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Results Soon

Gorakhpur: 18 Members Of Right Wing Student's Union Expelled By University For Violence On July 21

Gorakhpur: 18 Members Of Right Wing Student's Union Expelled By University For Violence On July 21

CBSE Collaborates With 15 Institutions To Train Teachers & Promote Skill Based Education

CBSE Collaborates With 15 Institutions To Train Teachers & Promote Skill Based Education