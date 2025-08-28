 Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 330 Managerial Posts Closes Tomorrow; Check Details Here
The registration procedure for managerial positions will end on August 29, 2025, by the Bank of Baroda. This recruitment effort will fill 330 managerial positions.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
The registration procedure for managerial positions will end on August 29, 2025, by the Bank of Baroda. Those who have not yet applied and want to apply for management positions can do so directly through the Bank of Baroda's official website at bankofbaroda.in.

BOB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment effort will fill 330 managerial positions inside the organization.

1. Deputy Manager: Product – Mass Transit System: 1

2. AVP 1: Product – Mass Transit System: 1

3. Deputy Manager: Product – Account Aggregator: 2

4. Deputy Manager: Product – ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce): 1

5. Deputy Manager: Digital Product – PFM (Personal Finance Management): 1

6. Deputy Manager: Digital Product – CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency): 1

7. AVP 1: Digital Product – CBDC: 1

8. Deputy Manager: Product – Mobile Business Application: 1

9. AVP 1: Product – Mobile Business Application: 1

10. Deputy Manager: Sales – Digital Lending: 10

11. Assistant Manager: MSME – Sales: 300

12. Deputy Manager: Third Party – Vendor Risk Management Specialist (Outsourcing Risk): 2

13. AVP 1: Third Party – Vendor Risk Management Specialist (Outsourcing Risk): 2

14. Deputy Manager: Group Risk Management: 2

15. AVP 1: Group Risk Management: 1

16. Deputy Manager: Cyber Security Risk: 1

17. AVP 1: Cyber Security Risk: 2

Note: Those chosen will be hired on a five-year contract that can be extended for a maximum of ten years, or until they reach the age of 60, whichever occurs first.

BOB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost for general, EWS, and OBC candidates is ₹850/-, while SC, ST, PWD, ESM, and Women candidates pay ₹175/-.

BOB Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit an application online, aspirants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the careers option and then click on the managerial posts link.

Step 3: Next, enter the registration details and then submit.

Step 4: After this, login to the account and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

BOB Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Shortlisting will be used, followed by a round of Personal Interview (PI) or any other form of selection. A candidate must pass all screening processes, including a personal interview and/or other selection method (as applicable), and be of sufficient merit to be shortlisted for the next round.

