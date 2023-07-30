MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Round 1 Final Result To Be Out Today At mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the final results of the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment today on its official website at mcc.nic.in. MCC while releasing the provisional merit list states, "Final result will be displayed on 30.07.2023. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 A.M of 30.07.2023 through email on the Email Id: mccresultquery@gmail.com."

The provisional allotment result list has been released by the MCC yesterday, July 29.

Read Also NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Choice Filling Ends Today

“The candidates are further informed that the Provisional Result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and it cannot be challenged before the court of law,” added the MCC.

MCC has asked candidates to approach the allotted college/institute only after final results and after downloading the provisional allotment letter from the website.

As per the counselling schedule, selected candidates have to report at the allotted institutions between July 31 and August 4.

According to the schedule, the registrations for the second round of MCC NEET counselling will begin on August 9.