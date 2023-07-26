NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Choice Filling Ends Today | Representational Pic

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibillity-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023) counselling choice filling facility today at the official website, mcc.nic.in. Several states have started the NEET UG counselling 2023 process for MBBS, BDS admission through state quota.

Following that, the Karnataka Examination Authorities (KEA) has further extended the Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration date till July 27. On the other hand, the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will open the MP NEET UG counselling application window today.

Based on the choice opted by the aspirants, the MCC will process the seat allotment between July 27-28. The round 1 counselling seat allotment results will be declared on July 29 at the MCC official website, mcc.nic.in.

In addition, MCC conducts NEET counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed, central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes. A total of four rounds of counselling will be conducted by the committee. The NEET UG counselling 2023 for the remaining 85% of government seats and 100% of private seats of the state is done by the respective state DMEs.

