Registration For MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Begins At dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 | dme.mponline.gov.in

The online registration for the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling starts from today, July 26. The last date to complete the MP NEET UG counselling registration is July 31, 2023. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will start the MP NEET UG registration for eligible candidates can register through the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The publication of vacancies and an invitation to raise objections against vacancies is from July 26 to July 27. The objections will be disposed of, and the final vacancies will be published on July 28, 2023.

On August 1 the state merit list of registered candidates will be published, followed by the choice filling and locking process for MP domicile registered candidates from August 2 to August 4.

The MP NEET UG counselling first-round allotment result will be declared on August 7. Candidates allotted seats must report in person at the allocated medical and dental college for document verification and admission from August 8 to August 14, 2023, till 6 PM.

Candidates will have the option to opt for upgradation through their login after admission from August 8 to August 14, 2023.

For those who wish to cancel their admission, online resignation or cancellation can be done at the college level from August 8 to August 14, 2023, until 5:00 PM. Prospective applicants are advised to stay updated with the official DME portal for any further announcements or modifications in the counselling process.

