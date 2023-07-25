HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Last Date To Apply At amruhp.ac.in; Details Inside | Representative Image

Attention to all aspiring medical students in Himachal Pradesh! The last date for applying to the HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 is today. Candidates qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 and wish to pursue undergraduate medical courses in Himachal Pradesh, can visit the official website - amruhp.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the provisional combined and category-wise merit list will be displayed on July 27, 2023. Final category wise merit list will release on July 28, 2023. Filling of choices/ preferences of course/ colleges and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 1st round counselling can be done from July 29 to July 31, 2023.

Steps to register for HP NEET UG Counselling 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website for HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 - amruhp.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the counselling portal, search for the "Apply Now" or "New Registration" button and click on it to begin the application process.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you need to fill in essential details such as your NEET UG 2023 roll number, application number, date of birth, and other relevant information.

Step 4: Once you are certain of the accuracy, click on the "Submit" or "Register" button to proceed.

Step 5: Upon successful registration, you will receive a confirmation message or email containing your counselling registration ID and other essential details.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Moreover, application fees for MBBS/BDS online application form for General/NRI/OBC & Other Categories is Rs. 2000/- for and Rs.1000/- for SC/ST/PwD Categories. The fees should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking and UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Atal Medical and Research University.

Candidates are advised to keep track of the counselling schedule, choice filling, and locking dates as per the counselling process guidelines. For more information and to begin your HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 application process, visit the official website today.