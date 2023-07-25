 Tamil Nadu: NEET UG 2023 Registration To Begin Across State Today; Important Instructions, Deadline
The Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling is for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 08:41 AM IST
Representational image

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has begun registrations for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) - UG 2023 counselling today, July 25. The counselling is for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

Registration, choice filing, document checking, allocation of seats are some of the important aspects of this counselling process.

Important instructions candidates need to know:

1. Though the choice filling process begins today, the deadline for the same is July 31, 5 PM.

2. Candidates can fill the necessary choices on tnmedicalselection.net. 

3. If candidates are locking their choices before the deadline, they will be locked automatically.

4. Candidates can download the provisional allotment order between August 4 to 8 with the last date to join being August 8.

5. Candidates can't go for admission into a category that they didn't opt for in Round 1 in Round 2.

6. The online choice-filing will require candidates non-refundable registration fee of ₹500 for the government quota and ₹1000 for the management quota.

"Candidates can edit their choices any number of times before locking, But once locked they will not be allowed to edit. Hence candidates are requested to check their choices and the order of preference before locking," said the official notification by DMER.

Students preferred colleges will verify the documents provided by the them. Moreover, students will also have to fill a self-declaration form to acknowledge that their admission could get cancelled if the institute finds any problems during their admission process.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: Registration To Begin Today At cetcell.net.in
article-image

