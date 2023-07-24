Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: Registration To Begin Today At cetcell.net.in

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is all set to begin registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling from today, July 24. Eligible candidates can register for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling through the official website at cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023 for admission to medical courses in the state.

Candidates will have to fill in the choice of course and colleges. Based on the choices filled, NEET scores, state merit rank, choices filled out, reservation criteria, seat matrix, and other factors seats in MBBS and BDS will be filled.

Direct Link To register for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023

Steps To Register for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Process:

Visit the official website for NEET UG counselling registration link.

Create a new account by providing the required details like NEET UG roll number, NEET UG score and personal information.

Log in using the provided credentials.

Fill out the NEET UG counselling application form, including personal details, academic qualifications, and choice of preferred colleges and courses.

Upload scanned copies of all the necessary documents, such as NEET UG scorecard, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, NEET UG admit card, category certificate (if any) and others.

Pay the required counselling fee through the available online payment options.

After document verification, the candidate can proceed to fill and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses. It is essential to carefully prioritize and lock the choices before the deadline.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the provisional seat allotment result based on the merit rank and choices filled by the candidates.

Candidates who are allotted seats must report to the designated colleges within the specified timeframe.

At the college, they need to complete the admission process, pay the required fees, and submit the necessary documents for verification.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)