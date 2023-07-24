J&K NEET UG Counselling 2023: Last Date To Apply At jkbopee.gov.in

J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling | Representative Image, Unsplash

The J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has begin the registration process for the NEET UG 2023 counselling for the qualified students belonging to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website at jkbopee.gov.in.

The last date to register for the J&K NEET UG 2023 is July 23, 2023.

Candidates will have to upload their NEET UG 2023 scorecard, marksheets of Classes 10 and 12, domicile certificate of UT of Jammu and Kashmir / Ladakh (ST category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh), category certificate (wherever required), date of birth certificate (matriculation).

J&K NEET UG Counselling 2023 | jkbopee.gov.in

Candidates belonging to Ladakh are required to upload a compulsory service bond.

The cut-off score for open merit category candidates is 137, and for open merit (PwD) candidates is 121.

For SC, ST, RBA, ALC, IB, OSC, PSP candidates belonging to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the cut-off score is 107.

Candidates have been requested to not upload their documents using mobile phones. Any candidate found ineligible will not be allowed to participate in the counselling process.

Candidates belonging to the PwD category have to physically submit their valid PwD certificate at the BOPEE office in Jammu/Kashmir on or before 3 pm of July 23.