NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC To Begin Choice Filling Process at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to start the choice-filling process for the first round of NEET UG Counselling 2023 today, Saturday, 22 July 2023. Candidates who have already completed the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2023 can finish the NEET UG Counselling 2023 choice filling on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates need to keep their login details ready before they fill in their choice. They can also go through the important dates on the website - mcc.nic.in before completing the choice-filling process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) commenced the NEET UG 2023 counselling process for the first round on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

To help candidates gain an understanding of the possible seat allocation outcome, the mock seat allocation will be carried out on July 27, 2023. It serves as a practice round and enables candidates to make any necessary adjustments before the final seat allotment.

For candidates who wish to modify or change their choices, they can do so until July 28, 2023. This provision allows candidates to reconsider their decisions and make well-informed choices to secure their desired seats.

The final seat allotment will be conducted on August 1, 2023.

Successful candidates will be allocated seats in government colleges under the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) category and 100 per cent seats in deemed, central universities, Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), and BSc Nursing programs based on their NEET results.

Steps to apply for NEET-UG 2023 Counselling:

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Log in to your account and access the choice filling section.

Once you have filled in your choices, carefully review them before locking your preferences.

The MCC will conduct a mock seat allocation process to give candidates an idea of the potential seat allotment outcome.

Candidates can also modify their choices after the mock seat allocation. Based on the results, you can rearrange your preferences to increase the chances of getting your desired seat.

The MCC will conduct the final seat allotment based on the choices filled, NEET UG rank, and availability of seats in the respective colleges.

Once the seats are allotted, candidates can download their allotment letters and proceed with the admission process in the designated institution.

