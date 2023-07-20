NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Allows Indians To Change Nationality To NRI

Representational image |

Candidates who want to switch to Non-Residential Indian (NRI) status can now find a notice from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its official website. Till July 21 (10 am), applicants who are claiming to be NRIs and want to have their Indian nationality changed to NRI status can send their applications to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com with the necessary supporting documentation.

“Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time,” said the statement by MCC, which was issued on July 17.

The applicant would be classified as an NRI in all subsequent rounds of NEET counselling once their category is changed from Indian to NRI. Additionally, the candidates won't be eligible for benefits under the Muslim and Jain minority quotas, the SC, ST, OBC, EWS, or any other post-conversion quotas.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Necessary documents for submission

Documents (passport, sponsor's visa) stating that the sponsor is an NRI.

Relationship between the candidate and NRI in accordance with court orders.

A legally notarized affidavit from the sponsorer stating that they will pay the candidate's whole course fee.

Embassy sponsorship certificate (certificate from the consulate).

NEET score report for the applicant.

The medical aspirant will also need to submit an undertaking stating that they are applying for conversion of category from Indian to NRI for the NEET UG Counselling 2023 and they have passed the NEET UG Examination 2023 and are qualified for the MCC NEET UG counselling in addition to the documents attached.