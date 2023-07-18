NEET UG Counselling 2023 Begins July 20 Onwards At mcc.nic.in; Details Here

NEET UG counselling 2023 | Representative image

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for NEET UG 2023 counselling July 20 onwards. Interested candidates can apply for the counselling session can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule released by the Committee, the last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is till July 25, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be conducted from July 22 to July 26, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 27 to July 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released on July 29, 2023.

Candidates can upload the documents on MCC portal till July 30, 2023. Reporting or joining at the allotted institutes can be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. The college or institute will verify the data shared by the candidates on August 5 and 6, 2023.

Candidates who have cleared NEET UG examination are eligible to appear for the counselling round. To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Registration Fees for NEET UG Counselling 2023:

For Deemed Universities Non Refundable Registration fee; Rs. 5000/-(same for all candidates)

Refundable Security amount: Rs. 2, 00,000.

Steps to register for NEET UG 2023 Counselling:

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.