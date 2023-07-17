NEET UG Counselling 2023: Provisional Rank List Out For Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 |

The provisional rank list for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 has been released by the Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu. The category-wise rank list is available on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net, for candidates who enrolled for the state counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS programs.

Direct link to check NEET UG Counselling Rank List 2023

For all categories, including the government quota, management quota, and special categories, the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 rank list has been released.

The candidate's rank, application number, NEET UG roll number, name, community, NEET UG score, and common rank are all included in the rank list.

Steps To Check Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Rank List 2023:

Visit the official website for NEET UG counselling at tnmedicalselection.net

On the homepage, click on the provisional rank list for MBBS and BDS

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download.

Take print for future reference.

