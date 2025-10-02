CBSE Announces Virtual Mental Health Series In Collaboration With AIIMS: Sessions From October 4 To 10, 2025

World Mental Health Day 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), along with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced that it will host a Virtual Mental Health Series from October 4 to October 10, 2025, to celebrate World Mental Health Week. The program is being launched to advocate for psychological well-being, resilience, and mental health consciousness among school communities throughout India.

As per CBSE, the series will consist of sessions conducted by experts from AIIMS' Department of Counselling Services and Psychiatry. Each session will be conducted between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. IST, for 45 minutes to 1 hour, and will be broadcast live on Webex. It will be made available to principals, teachers, counsellors, parents, and students of CBSE-affiliated schools with a limit of 1,000 participants for each session on a first-come, first-served basis.

The initiative shall start on 4th October with a session on Health, Nutrition and Emotional Health by Prof. Dr. M. Srinivas, Director AIIMS Delhi. The following topics are: How to Combat Stress by CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta (Oct 5), Positive Mental Well-being by Prof. Dr. Pratap Sharan (Oct 6), Happy Gut, Healthy Brain by Prof. Dr. Nand Kumar (Oct 7), and High Risk Behaviour in Adolescents by Prof. Dr. Rajesh Sagar (Oct 8). The series will culminate on World Mental Health Day, i.e., October 10, with a session by Dr. Deepika Dahima from AIIMS, Between Screens and Selves: Resilience in the Digital Age.

CBSE highlighted that the aims and objectives of this series are to decrease stigma related to mental health, offer feasible strategies to stakeholders, and promote the implementation of positive mental health practices in schools. Attendance-cum-feedback forms will also be provided to participants to promote interactive participation.

About World Mental Health Day 2025

World Mental Health Day 2025, observed on October 10 with the theme “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right,” promotes awareness, reduces stigma, and advocates for accessible care. Global events, including CBSE-AIIMS programs, aim to foster resilience, compassion, and positive mental health practices across schools, communities, and workplaces.