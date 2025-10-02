IB ACIO Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At mha.gov.in; Check Past Trends & Steps To Download Scorecard

IB ACIO Result 2025 |

IB ACIO Result 2025: The IB ACIO Result 2025 will shortly be announced by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) official website. By visiting the website and entering their login information, which includes their date of birth, roll number, and registration details, students who took the IB ACIO Examination 2025 will be able to receive their scorecards.

IB ACIO Result 2025: Past trend

According to past trends, the results are usually released 30 to 45 days after the test.

Candidates' qualifying status, cutoff scores, and subject-specific scores to advance to the next round will all be provided by the outcome.

IB ACIO Result 2025: Important dates

IB ACIO Tier 1 Examination (Day 1) – September 16, 2025

IB ACIO Tier 1 Examination (Day 2) – September 17, 2025

IB ACIO Tier 1 Examination (Day 3) – September 18, 2025

IB ACIO Result 2025 (Expected release) – Mid-October 2025

IB ACIO Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: To view their scorecards, students must go to the official website, mha.gov.in.

Step 2: The homepage will provide a link to the IB ACIO Result 2025.

Step 3: You must input your information, including your password and registration number, in the new window that appears on the screen.

Step 4: The IB ACIO Result 2025 will appear on the screen after you click the submit button.

Step 5: Check the information and save the IB ACIO Scorecard 2025 for later use.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.