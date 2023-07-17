 NEET UG Counselling For Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh Admissions Begins On July 19
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPE) has notified the dates for NEET UG counselling under state quota for students.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOSE) will begin NEET UG Counselling 2023 for students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from July 19. The registrations will begin on July 19. The last date to apply is July 23. Candidates who have cleared NEET UG 2023 and want to take admission to medical or dental colleges in the state can apply online. Aspirants can register online at jkbope.gov.in. 

Documents required for NEET UG 2023 score card:

10+2 marks card.

Domicile certificate of UT of J&K/Ladakh (ST Category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh).

Category certificate, if applicable.

Date of birth proof (Matriculation or Class 10 pass certificate).

Compulsory service bond for candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh (Available in the information brochure to be uploaded on jkbopee.gov.in).

Category-wise NEET UG cut-offs:

Open merit list (including JKPM/Child of PMF/CDP/Sports/ EWS): 137 marks

Open merit list (Physically Handicapped/PWD): 121 marks

SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): 107 marks

SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 107 marks

ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 108 marks

article-image

