IBPS PO Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

IBPS PO Mains Hall Ticket 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025. Applicants who have signed up for the IBPS Probationary Officers (PO) examination can now download their admit cards for the government recruitment exam via the IBPS website, ibps.in.

The main test is set to take place on October 12, 2025. This recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 5208 Probationary Officer (PO) positions.

Details mentioned on the admit card

The IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 will include important information such as the applicant's name, roll number, and registration number, exam date and time, exam centre address, the applicant's category (General, SC, ST, OBC, etc.), and other important guidelines.

IBPS PO Mains Hall Ticket 2025: How to download the admit card?

To download the hall ticket, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click the “CRP PO/MT” section and then select “Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XV,” available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the “IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025” link.

Step 4: Now, enter the details such as registration number, date of birth/password.

Step 5: Next, finish the registration with the captcha and then log in.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

Applicants will have until October 10 to download their online call letters for the IBPS PO from the website. To obtain their call letter, those who applied must provide their registration number, roll number, password, and date of birth (dd-mm-yy) in the appropriate fields.

Note: The registration number and password are created at the time of registration and appear on the screen. These are also delivered to the applicant immediately upon successful registration via an auto-generated email acknowledgement to the email address they registered.

Before downloading the IBPS PO Mains Hall Ticket 2025, aspirants should carefully review all of the information on the admit card to verify that there are no spelling or factual issues.