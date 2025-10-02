 UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 Released; Details Here
UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 Released; Details Here

The UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC held the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination on September 14, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025. Aspirants who registered for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2025 can view and download their scores from the commission's official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA NA 2 2025: Exam Details

The UPSC held the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination on September 14, 2025. The exam had 900 questions, 300 of which were given to the Mathematics subject and 600 to the General Ability Test. The exam lasted 5 hours.

Note: It is worth noting that the marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys for the NDA NA 2 Examination 2025 will be made available on the UPSC's official website once the examination procedure is completed, i.e., when the final results are declared. It will be accessible via the website for 30 days.

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025: How to download the merit list?

To access the merit list, aspirants can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the What's New section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 link.

Step 4: Next, the merit list PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, candidates can check their roll number in the merit list.

Step 6: Download the list and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the merit list

What now?

Aspirants who pass the examination must apply online at the Indian Army Recruiting website, joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of receiving their written results. Following that, aspirants will be assigned Selection Centres and dates for the SSB interview, which will be informed to their registered e-mail.

According to the commission, candidates who have already signed up on the website will not be required to do so again.

Applicants must also present original certificates of age and educational qualifications to the different Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.

Aspirants can contact dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in with any questions or concerns regarding their login.

