 PSTET Revised Result 2025 Declared At pstet.pseb.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPSTET Revised Result 2025 Declared At pstet.pseb.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here

PSTET Revised Result 2025 Declared At pstet.pseb.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here

PSTET Revised Result 2025: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) has announced the revised results of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 at pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
PSTET Revised Result 2025 | Official Website

PSTET Revised Result 2025: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) has announced the revised results of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025. Candidates who took the test in December 2024 can now view their updated scorecards and check their final eligibility status. The PSTET revised result 2025 link is live on pstet.pseb.ac.in.

The updated results provide relief to aspirants competing for Punjab government school teacher positions because PSTET continues to be an essential prerequisite for class 1–8 recruitment. Successful candidates will receive PSTET lifetime validity certificates, sent to their registered postal address and potentially distributed via email.

PSCERT has also informed candidates that PSTET does not have any limitation on the number of attempts, which allows candidates to boost their scores for improved career opportunities. With the updated results now released, shortlisted candidates can submit applications for teaching positions in all state schools for Paper I (Class 1–5) and Paper II (Class 6–8).

Applicants are requested to verify essential information on their scorecards, such as personal details, category, marks secured, and eventual qualifying status, prior to utilising them for recruitment purposes.

FPJ Shorts
BTS' Jimin And Song Da-Eun Dating Scandal Explained: Controversy Behind Viral Private Video Posted By The Actress
BTS' Jimin And Song Da-Eun Dating Scandal Explained: Controversy Behind Viral Private Video Posted By The Actress
Which Universities Are Offering Taylor Swift Courses? From Harvard To Stanford
Which Universities Are Offering Taylor Swift Courses? From Harvard To Stanford
VIDEO: Rajasthan HC Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment Exam For 859 Posts, Cites Systemic Irregularities In RPSC
VIDEO: Rajasthan HC Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment Exam For 859 Posts, Cites Systemic Irregularities In RPSC
IPO Worth ₹13.42 Crore Opening Tomorrow, Know Price Band & Full Details
IPO Worth ₹13.42 Crore Opening Tomorrow, Know Price Band & Full Details
Read Also
IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi Remain Top Choices For JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers
article-image

PSTET Revised Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- pstet.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link PSTET Revised Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the PSTET Revised Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the PSTET Revised Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

PSTET Revised Result 2025 Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 1,543 Vacancies Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria...

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 1,543 Vacancies Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria...

PSTET Revised Result 2025 Declared At pstet.pseb.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here

PSTET Revised Result 2025 Declared At pstet.pseb.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Application Process For Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer & More...

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Application Process For Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer & More...

SSC CGL 2025: New Exam Dates Likely In September For 14,582 Vacancies; Check Exam Pattern & Key...

SSC CGL 2025: New Exam Dates Likely In September For 14,582 Vacancies; Check Exam Pattern & Key...

AAI JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 976 Posts Opens; Check Details Here

AAI JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 976 Posts Opens; Check Details Here