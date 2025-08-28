PSTET Revised Result 2025 Declared At pstet.pseb.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here

PSTET Revised Result 2025 | Official Website

PSTET Revised Result 2025: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) has announced the revised results of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025. Candidates who took the test in December 2024 can now view their updated scorecards and check their final eligibility status. The PSTET revised result 2025 link is live on pstet.pseb.ac.in.

The updated results provide relief to aspirants competing for Punjab government school teacher positions because PSTET continues to be an essential prerequisite for class 1–8 recruitment. Successful candidates will receive PSTET lifetime validity certificates, sent to their registered postal address and potentially distributed via email.

PSCERT has also informed candidates that PSTET does not have any limitation on the number of attempts, which allows candidates to boost their scores for improved career opportunities. With the updated results now released, shortlisted candidates can submit applications for teaching positions in all state schools for Paper I (Class 1–5) and Paper II (Class 6–8).

Applicants are requested to verify essential information on their scorecards, such as personal details, category, marks secured, and eventual qualifying status, prior to utilising them for recruitment purposes.

Read Also IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi Remain Top Choices For JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers

PSTET Revised Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- pstet.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link PSTET Revised Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the PSTET Revised Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the PSTET Revised Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

PSTET Revised Result 2025 Direct Link