 Mizoram: 3 State-Run Schools In Lunglei Get Cosmic Classrooms To Foster Scientific Curiosity
Mizoram: 3 State-Run Schools In Lunglei Get Cosmic Classrooms To Foster Scientific Curiosity

Three state-run schools in Mizoram's Lunglei district got cosmic classrooms that seek to ignite curiosity in science and space among students. School Education Minister Vanlalthlana inaugurated the classrooms at state-run Leitlangpui High School, Lungsen Higher Secondary School and Tlabung Middle School.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
Mizoram: 3 State-Run Schools In Lunglei Get Cosmic Classrooms To Foster Scientific Curiosity | X @dclunglei

Aizawl: Three state-run schools in Mizoram's Lunglei district got cosmic classrooms that seek to ignite curiosity in science and space among students.

School Education Minister Vanlalthlana inaugurated the classrooms at state-run Leitlangpui High School, Lungsen Higher Secondary School and Tlabung Middle School.

The minister also launched a number of other educational initiatives, among which were an English language foundation programme, a financial literacy campaign, and an awareness campaign to break taboos surrounding menstruation.

Vanlalthlana lauded the district administration and the School Education Department for their efforts in strengthening educational opportunities in Lunglei.

He said that these initiatives are in line with the National Education Policy 2020, and the state government's vision of providing quality, inclusive and equitable education for all.

The minister expressed hope that the programmes would bring meaningful transformation in the lives of students.

Deputy Commissioner Navneet Mann said the initiatives form part of a holistic approach to education, encompassing academics, science, health, financial literacy and life skills.

She emphasised the need for continued community participation to ensure the success and sustainability of these programmes.

The cosmic classrooms have been designed to nurture curiosity and a scientific spirit among students through interactive lessons on stars, planets, galaxies, and space exploration, a statement said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

