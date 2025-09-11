 Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lauds State's Student Retention Under BJD Regime
Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Thursday lauded the state's achievement in recording the highest retention rate among students of four states enrolled under the Right to Education (RTE) Act during the previous BJD regime in 2023-24.

Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Thursday lauded the state's achievement in recording the highest retention rate among students of four states enrolled under the Right to Education (RTE) Act during the previous BJD regime in 2023-24.

The BJD president in a post on X on Thursday said, "As per the Right to Education Retention Report published by Indus Action, Odisha has achieved an impressive score of 97% with effective implementation strategy and dedication to ensure that children from disadvantaged backgrounds gain access to quality education and continue their academic journey."

Patnaik said under the BJD government's 5T (Teamwork, Transparency, Technology, Time, and Transformation) initiative, the state has transformed about 7,000 government schools to open new horizons for students.

The BJD government was in power in Odisha from 2000 to 2024 with Naveen Patnaik as chief minister.

"We always believed that #NewOdisha will be built by empowering every child with quality education," the former chief minister said while thanking all the teachers, parents, administrators, and support staff for their dedication to ensure a brighter future for students.

The Right to Education Retention Report highlights on the children from disadvantaged groups schooling despite digital gaps and learning losses after the pandemic.

The survey by Indus Action, an NGO, reveals that this exceptional performance underscores the state's implementation strategy's effectiveness and dedication to ensure that children from disadvantaged backgrounds gain access to quality education and continue their academic journey.

