 KCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Released At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link Here
KEA has released the preliminary seat allocation results for KCET 2025 Round 3. Candidates can check their allotment at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The round included expanded seats in medical, dental, and professional courses.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
KCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results: The preliminary seat allocation results for Round 3 of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 counselling have been made public by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, now allows candidates who participated in the third round to view their allotment status.

KCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Candidates should Go to the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to see the seat allocation status.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "UGCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result" link.

Step 3: Type in the password and application number.

Step 4: See the screen display of the preliminary allocation outcome.

Step 5: Save the outcome to your computer and print it off for later use.

Direct link to check the result

KCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results:

Due to the expansion of seats in already-existing medical colleges as well as the formation of new medical and dental schools, the third round of counselling was reopened. This also held true for professional courses like engineering. On September 9, 2025, candidates had till 8:00 am to change their preferences. On September 10, 2025, KEA released the preliminary allocation results based on these entries.

KEA has made it clear that the results are tentative and cannot be utilised as a direct admissions criterion. Applicants may object if they see errors in their option entry or feel that their exclusion was incorrect because of cut-off ranks.

