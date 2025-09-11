Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On NEET PG 2025 Transparency Tomorrow; Counselling Dates To Be Announced Soon

Supreme Court to hear pleas on NEET PG 2025 transparency; aspirants demand release of full question papers and answer keys. | Image: Canva

NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court of India will hear a series of petitions tomorrow, September 12, challenging the transparency in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025. The petitions have been submitted by medical aspirants and advocacy groups who have objected to the evaluation process carried out by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Why Aspirants Went to the Supreme Court

After the release of NEET PG 2025 results, candidates had alleged irregularities in the assessment system. Petitioners have expressed that NBEMS released only "answer key IDs" rather than full question papers along with detailed answer keys. This, according to them, denied aspirants the facility to cross-check their answers or appeal against mismatches.

NEET PG 2025 Transparency Matter Challenging NBEMS notification over exam transparency Case filed by Doctors & @UDF_BHARAT @drlakshyamittal listed on 12th September,2025.

All the cases related to NEET PG will be heard together.@DrDhruvchauhan @NEETBhaiya @Xpress_edex pic.twitter.com/atAq91395T — Satyam Singh Rajpoot (@advsatyamrajput) September 9, 2025

Petitioners' Argument

The petitions hold that denial of detailed answer keys "frustrates the very object" of publishing answers, which is to provide fairness and scope for objections. By providing limited disclosure only, the process becomes "illusory and non-verifiable." Petitioners also argued that this practice is against Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which provide for equality and the right to fair procedures.

Impact on Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon declare the counselling schedule for 50% All-India Quota (AIQ) seats. However, the timeline is likely to depend on the court’s verdict.

What Lies Ahead

For NEET PG aspirants waiting for clarity, the Supreme Court judgment may lay down a significant precedent for national-level entrance exams being transparent. The ruling will not only determine the way forward for NEET PG 2025 but could also impact the conduct of future competitive exams across India.