KCET Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today At kea.kar.nic.in; Know How To Download Here | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is likely to announce the results for the Round 1 seat allotment of KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) for NEET UG 2023 candidates today. Aspiring medical students can now access their seat allotment status on the official KEA website: kea.kar.nic.in.

According to KEA, both results will be announced after 6 pm. Mock allotment results for both UG NEET and UG CET were announced previously.

Steps to check the KCET NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the official KEA website by typing kea.kar.nic.in in your web browser.

2. Access the Result Portal: Navigate to the 'NEET UG 2023' section on the website's homepage.

3. Login: Enter your KCET application number, NEET UG roll number, and other required credentials to log in.

4. View Allotment Status: After logging in, candidates will be able to view their Round 1 seat allotment status.

5. Download Allotment Letter: If allotted a seat, candidates can download the provisional seat allotment letter from the website.

The KCET NEET UG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment results are based on the NEET UG 2023 scores and the choices made by candidates during the counseling process. Candidates who are not satisfied with the Round 1 allotment can also participate in subsequent rounds of counseling, as per the schedule released by KEA.

It is advised that candidates regularly check the official KEA website for updates and notifications regarding the counselling process and subsequent rounds.