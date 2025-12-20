UP CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Reservation Discrepancies In Lekhpal Recruitment Process, Issues Warning To Revenue Council

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Taking serious cognisance of reservation-related discrepancies in the Revenue Lekhpal recruitment process, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued a stern warning to the Revenue Council and made it clear that no error, negligence, or arbitrariness in the implementation of reservation provisions will be tolerated.

Following his direct intervention, the Revenue Council has initiated a fresh review of category-wise vacancy data and is preparing a revised requisition.

This corrected requisition will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission within a week to ensure that the recruitment process proceeds strictly in accordance with rules and with 100 per cent compliance with reservation norms, an official statement said.

Adityanath categorically said that strict and literal compliance with the reservation system in government recruitments is mandatory.

Respecting both vertical and horizontal reservation is not only a legal obligation but also central to the spirit of social justice, it added.

Issuing a clear warning to all departments, he said, "Any discrepancy related to reservation will result in fixing responsibility of the concerned officers, and such lapses will not be accepted at the government level under any circumstances."

After the advertisement issued on December 16, 2025, for recruitment to 7,994 Revenue Lekhpal posts, discrepancies came to light in the category-wise data submitted by districts.

The Revenue Council began re-verifying calculations of category-wise working strength and vacancies to ensure that the revised requisition sent to the commission is completely error-free, after the chief minister took cognisance of the matter.

Secretary of the Revenue Council, Kanchan Verma, informed that the council has started a priority review of all data. She said that once the revised requisition is forwarded to the commission, the Lekhpal recruitment process will move forward in a transparent, dispute-free manner with full adherence to reservation provisions.

The state government has made it unequivocally clear that any tampering with the reservation system will not be tolerated, strict action against discrepancies is inevitable, and transparency, accountability, and lawful conduct in recruitment processes linked to the future of youth remain the highest priority.

