NEET PG 2023: IMA Urges To Reduce Cut-Off By 30%

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for a reduction in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) cut-off by 30%.

According to reports, IMA's demand stems from its need to recognise and appreciate the selfless service of medical professionals. It also aims to ensure doctors can secure seats in clinical and non-clinical branches of Masters programmes.

"As a result of high cutoff scores, aspiring medical students will not only be prevented from entering post-graduation but will also be compelled to travel overseas to pursue their dream field of postgraduation, further depleting the medical manpower pool in India," said a statement by the Association, which added that India needs a 'full blown' medical army to protect its citizens.

The NEET PG cutoff percentile for applicants in the General/EWS category is 50 according to the current norms, 45 according to General PwBD standards, and 40 according to SC/ST/OBC standards (including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC). Candidates must reach this percentage in order to be eligible to take the test.