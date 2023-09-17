 NEET PG 2023: IMA Urges To Reduce Cut-Off By 30%
According to reports, IMA's demand stems from its need to recognise and appreciate the selfless service of medical professionals.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Representative Pic |

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for a reduction in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) cut-off by 30%.

 "As a result of high cutoff scores, aspiring medical students will not only be prevented from entering post-graduation but will also be compelled to travel overseas to pursue their dream field of postgraduation, further depleting the medical manpower pool in India," said a statement by the Association, which added that India needs a 'full blown' medical army to protect its citizens.

The NEET PG cutoff percentile for applicants in the General/EWS category is 50 according to the current norms, 45 according to General PwBD standards, and 40 according to SC/ST/OBC standards (including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC). Candidates must reach this percentage in order to be eligible to take the test.

