NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Here

Representational pic

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is about to release the NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result today, September 16, 2023, on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can visit the website to check the seat allotment results once the link is active. Round 3 registration began on September 8 and ended on September 15. Candidates were given the option to fill out and lock their choices from September 9 to September 13.

According to the official schedule, candidates must upload their documents on the MCC portal on September 17 after the seat allotment results are released. Candidates must report to their assigned colleges/institutions between September 18 and September 25.

How to check ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC, i.e., mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG Counselling tab.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, click on the link that reads, 'Seat allotment result for Round 3'. (once the link is active)

Step 5: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Enter the required credentials.

Step 7: Your result will appear on the screen.

Candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website of MCC for any updates.

