Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Matrix Out

The Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has issued the seat matrix for round 2 of MBBS and BDS admission 2023 in pdf format. Candidates who have enrolled for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 can check the availability of seats at cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login.

Based on the available seats, they can fill their choices for Maharashtra NEET UG round 2 counselling.The Maharashtra NEET UG seat allotment results 2023 will be released on August 29 in accordance with the candidates' preferences.

The CET Cell has released the entire schedule for rounds 2 and 3. Along with the round 2 seat matrix, it has also announced the virtual vacancies for MBBS and BDS admission in the state's 74 medical colleges.

Last date to resign Maharashtra CAP-2 joined seats with forfeiture of registration fees is September 8. No resignation will be allowed after the deadline, the CET Cell informed.

How to download?

Visit the Maharashtra CAP official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Now, click on the NEET UG option under the undergraduate course tab.

The page will redirect you to official website

Click on the ‘Provisional seat matrix for MBBS, BDS admission’ link, under the notification section

The PDF will be displayed.

Download and check the virtual vacancy for round 2.

