Maharashtra NEET PG Round 3 Registration 2023 Begins Today; Check Details

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will begin Maharashtra NEET PG round 3 counselling today. Just one day before, the revised timetable had been made available on the official website: cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login.

This change in schedule was caused by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) delaying the NEET PG round 3 results. Following that, the Union Health Ministry approved lowering the NEET PG cut-off to zero in all categories. Following this occurrence, the state counselling committee swiftly announced the NEET PG and NEET MDS cut-off marks for 2023.

To expedite the counselling process due to time constraints, the CET Cell has urged all participating institutes and colleges to treat Saturdays, Sundays, and Gazetted Holidays as regular working days. The deadline for applications for Maharashtra NEET PG round 3 is set for October 2, with the cutoff time being 6 PM.

Maharashtra NEET PG CAP-3: Key Points to Remember

Choice filling is mandatory, as preferences entered in the first and second rounds will be rendered null and void. The choice-filling process is scheduled to commence on October 4.

Candidates who have already enrolled in the All India Quota (AIQ) round 3 counselling are ineligible for the state counselling CAP round 3.

Data of candidates who join CAP Round 3 will be shared with the MCC for further processing, rendering them ineligible for subsequent rounds of any counselling.

Once the status retention form is completed, it cannot be withdrawn.

Notably, Maharashtra NEET PG counselling fee payments via cheque are permissible on Sundays and bank holidays. However, they must be replaced with a Demand Draft (DD) on the following working day.

How to apply

Visit to the official website at cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login.

Register yourself on the homepage and log in to the account.

Read the given instructions carefully.

Fill in the application form with all required details.

Pay the application fees and click on “Submit”.

Download it and keep a copy of the same for future reference.