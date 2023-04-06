Maharashtra: NEP to be implemented from this academic year for UG and PG courses

Dr Nitin Karmalkar addressing students at SPPU. | Anand Chaini

Pune: * New Education Policy (NEP) seems very forthcoming and good. But when it comes to the implementation level, will it remain the same as mentioned on the paper? Secondly, I feel education today is moving towards a formal and exhibitionist manner than making the foundation strong.

* NEP is welcomed but how is a student from a rural area going to get an internship when there are limited resources?

* Multiple entries and exits in NEP are actually a need of hours, but the fee structure for different colleges will differ, then how a student who wants to pursue a subject in another college will manage it?

These and many such questions were raised during the NEP awareness program organised by Savitribai Phule Pune University here on Thursday. Vice-chancellor Karbhari Kale along with the steering committee head Prof. Nitin Karmalkar, pro-VC Sanjeev Sonawane, registrar Prafula Pawar, steering committee member Anil Rao, RD Kulkarni, management council member Ravindra Shinganapurkar, Bageshree Manthalkar, IQAC chief Sanjay Dhole were present.

While replying to the queries Karmalkar said, “Earlier we had an education policy made in 1984 which mentioned Education for all, after that NEP came into existence in 2020 which underlined the fact that Education must be right."

NEP awareness program organised by Savitribai Phule Pune University | Anand Chaini

Centralized system to avoid confusion

"We had tried to give choice base credits to students thinking that it will help them to pursue different subjects at one time at different locations. But then, we realised that if a student is pursuing science and wants to also do a course in Economics, he/she faces hurdles as Science and Arts colleges have different timings,” he explained adding that this has been set right in the NEP.

Giving further information on it he said, “We are trying to make a centralized system so that students can pursue different courses at different colleges at the same time. Similar is the case with internships as rural area students have limited opportunities for internships. With a centralized system, any student can do it at the institute of his/her choice."

NEP to be implemented from this academic year for UG and PG courses

Karmalkar also said that from this academic year, NEP will be implemented. "It will be implemented in all state universities, and colleges barring private and deemed universities for UG and PG courses. It will have multiple entries and exits. We have credits ranging from 120 to 132. If a student completed the first year, then took a break and wants to pursue the same degree after that, then s/he can do it," he added.

Read Also Pune: SPPU to get new vice chancellor soon

"Students should understand the NEP in detail"

VC Karbhari said that parents and students should understand the NEP in detail. Rao in his speech spoke about the current education policy, the changes that have been brought into it with the NEP and how it will be implemented. Kulkarni spoke about how the syllabus will be changed, multiple entries and exits, and credit banks among other topics.

While Shinganpurkar who was the coordinator of the programme said that it was first of its kind awareness programme conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Read Also On-screen paper evaluation at Savitribai Phule Pune University