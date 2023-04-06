Pune: SPPU to get new vice chancellor soon | sppu.digitaluniversity

More than 100 senior professors have applied for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University. The selection process is likely to be completed within the next month.

The entire interview process will be completed in the coming month and SPPU will soon get a new VC. At present Dr Karbhari Vishwanath Kale was given the additional charge of the post after the retirement of Nitin Karmalkar in 2022. Kale is the VC of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Raigad district.