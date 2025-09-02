 AIISH Celebrates Diamond Jubilee; President Droupadi Murmu Praises Contributions In Education, Medicine, & Research
Established in 1965, AIISH is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. It is a premier establishment across South Asia for human resource development, clinical services, training, research, public education, and extension services in the field of communication disorders.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
Mysuru (Karnataka): President Droupadi Murmu attended the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru, Karnataka, on Monday and lauded the institute's significant contributions in education, medicine, and research related to speech and hearing.

"It gives me immense pleasure to be present among all of you at the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of this prestigious institution, which has made significant contributions in the fields of education, medicine, and research in speech and hearing," Murmu said in her address.

She further extended her congratulations to all former and current directors, faculty members, administrators, and students associated with AIISH for their valuable work.

"On this historic occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the former and current directors, faculty members, administrators, and students associated with this institution for their valuable contributions in the diagnosis and treatment of communication disorders," she added.

About The All India Institute Of Speech & Hearing

AIISH was established with the goal of providing care and rehabilitation for individuals with communication disorders. The Institute not only offers diploma, graduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and postdoctoral fellowship courses but also provides care and treatment for speech and hearing disorders, while supporting patients and their families through rehabilitation. AIISH is now recognised as a centre of excellence in its field in the Southeast Asia region.

Thawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka; Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka; Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare; Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Health Minister; and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Member of Parliament, Mysore, were also present at the event.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

