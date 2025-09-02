Tragedy In United Kingdom: 2 Hyderabad Students Die In Car Accident After Ganesh Immersion In Essex | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: Two students from Hyderabad were killed and five others injured in a collision between two cars in the UK, reports said.

About The Accident

According to reports reaching here, the accident occurred on Monday in Essex city when two cars collided on the Dual Carriageway A130 at Rayleigh Spur roundabout.

The group of nine students were returning home in two cars after participating in Ganesh Nimmajanam.

Chaitanya Tarre, 23, died on the spot, while Rishiteja Rapolu, 21, succumbed at the hospital. Five others were injured. They were admitted to Royal London Hospital, where the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

Sai Goutham Ravulla was reported to be on ventilation while Nuthan Thatikayala was left partially paralysed.

Yuva Teja Reddy Gurram, Vamshi Golla, and Venkata Sumanth Pentyala were also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Gopichand Batamekala and Manohar Sabbani, who were driving the cars, have been taken into custody by the police.

Sai Goutham is aged 30, while the remaining members of the group were aged between 20 and 23 years. They all had gone to London for higher education.

Chaitanya, from the Nadargul area of Hyderabad, had done a BTech and gone to London only eight months ago to do his master's. The family received the shocking news on Monday night. His parents, Ailayya and Mangamma, were inconsolable.

The family received the information that he, along with other friends, was returning after immersion of Ganesh idols. One of Chaitanya's friends initially informed the family that he was critical, and a few hours later, informed them that he had succumbed.

Rishiteja’s family in Boduppal near Hyderabad also received the shocking news on Monday night.

The families of the deceased have appealed to the Central and state governments to make arrangements for bringing the bodies home.

