JKSET Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

JKSET Admit Card 2025 | jujkset.in

JKSET Admit Card 2025: The University of Jammu has published the JKSET Admit Card 2025 for applicants taking the Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test. The hall tickets are now accessible for download on the official website of JKSET at jujkset.in. Applicants can obtain their admit cards by checking in with the necessary credentials.

JKSET 2025: How to download the admit card?

Aspirants can download their JKSET Admit Card 2025 in easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSET at https://www.jujkset.in/.

Step 2: Go to the JKSET section and then click on the ‘Admit Card 2025’ link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to log in using either their application number and roll number or their payment reference number and mobile number.

Step 4: Next, click on the ‘Get Admit Card’ button.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

The hall ticket contains important information such as the applicant's name, exam date, exam centre address, reporting time, and subject information.

JKSET Admit Card 2025: Documents required

Aspirants should bring the documents to the exam centre, such as a printed copy of the JKSET Admit Card 2025, two recent passport-size photographs, and one valid photo identification such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport.

JKSET 2025: Important dates

The JKSET 2025 exam is scheduled for 41 disciplines and will be administered in two shifts on September 7th. Paper I will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Paper II from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. The exam will be administered offline at several centres in Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh.

JKSET 2025: Exam guidelines

To prevent last-minute delays, aspirants should bring at least two printed copies of their admit cards and attend early. Only objects approved by the exam instructions should be brought to the centre. Failure to show the admission card or a valid photo ID may result in exclusion from the exam.

What is the JKSET exam?

The Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET) is administered by the University of Jammu to assess applicants' eligibility for Assistant Professor jobs in universities and colleges in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.