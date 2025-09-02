 HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Last Date Extended Till September 12; Check Details Here
The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has extended the online registration date for Graduate Engineer Trainee positions in several disciplines/cadres. The recruitment intends to fill 27 openings.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
HCL GET Recruitment 2025 | hindustancopper.com

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has extended the online registration date for Graduate Engineer Trainee positions in several disciplines/cadres. Aspirants can submit applications for the positions on the official website of HCL at hindustancopper.com until September 12, 2025.

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment intends to fill 27 openings. The post-wise number of vacancies is:

1. Mining: 10

2. Geology: 6

3. Metallury: 1

4. Electrical: 2

5. Mechanical: 7

6. System: 1

7. Total: 27

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are:

1. The applicant must have passed the GATE Examination in either 2023/2024/2025 and hold a valid GATE score from 2023, 2024, or 2025.

Read the official notice here for detailed educational qualifications

2. The maximum age limit for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee is 28 years as on August 1, 2025. However, age relaxations are applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General, OBC, and EWS applicants must pay a processing cost of Rs 500, while all other candidates, including PwBDs, are excused from paying fees.

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the form, candidates should follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HCL at hindustancopper.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the career tab and then the GET registration 2025 link.

Step 3: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the documents (if needed) and then submit the form.

Step 4: Download the confirmation form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Tie-breaking rule

The tie-breaking policy consists of five criteria.

a) GATE Score

b) Qualifying Examination Marks

c) 12th Marks

d) 10th Marks

e) Age (The older the age, the higher the rank in the merit)

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Document requirements

At the time of the interview, candidates must bring the original documents to verify. The document are: Xth standard passing certificate, XIIth standard passing certificate, Mark Sheet of Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Degree as applicable, GATE 2023/2024/2025 Admit Card and Score Card, Caste Category Certificates, identity card for those who are in final year/semester examination, and documentary evidence of converting CGPA / GPA / SGPA to percentage duly issued by the University / Institute.

