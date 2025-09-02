 TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For FSO 16 Posts Ends Today; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For FSO 16 Posts Ends Today; Check Details Here

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For FSO 16 Posts Ends Today; Check Details Here

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will conclude the online application process today, September 2, 2025. Aspirants can submit applications for these positions on the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
TPSC Recruitment 2025 | tpsc.tripura.gov.in

TPSC Recruitment 2025: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will conclude the online application process today, September 2, for the positions of Food Safety Officer, Group-B Gazetted under Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of Tripura, under Advt. No. 23/2025. Aspirants can submit applications for these positions on the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 16 openings. The category-wise details are:

1. UR: 9

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Assures Support For Teachers After Mandatory TET Verdict
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Assures Support For Teachers After Mandatory TET Verdict
Beauty & Glamour! Grace Hayden Steals The Spotlight As DPL 2025 Anchor, Embracing Her Inner Glam And Cricket Spirit
Beauty & Glamour! Grace Hayden Steals The Spotlight As DPL 2025 Anchor, Embracing Her Inner Glam And Cricket Spirit
'AAP Extends Full Support To Maratha Reservation Agitation': Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh - VIDEO
'AAP Extends Full Support To Maratha Reservation Agitation': Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh - VIDEO
Adani Power Gets Green Light For Dhirauli Mine Operations, First Captive Coal Block To Begin Mining By FY27
Adani Power Gets Green Light For Dhirauli Mine Operations, First Captive Coal Block To Begin Mining By FY27

2. ST: 4

3. SC: 3

4. Total: 16

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General category applicants must pay a fee of Rs 350, while ST/SC/BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped aspirants have to pay Rs 250.

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

A bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree in food technology, dairy technology, biotechnology, oil technology, agriculture science, veterinary sciences, biochemistry, microbiology, chemistry, or medicine from a recognised university is necessary.

Click here to read the official notice

TPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To fill out the recruitment form, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Online Application” tab and then the FSO registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register and start the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload documents (if needed), and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for this recruitment

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will be conducted in two stages: a written examination of 85 marks (MCQ type, 2 hours) followed by an interview/personality test of 15 marks.

The interview will assess intellectual ability, social traits, leadership qualities, judgment, integrity, and awareness of current affairs. Only those who qualify in the written test will be eligible for the interview. Absence in the interview will disqualify a candidate from final selection.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For FSO 16 Posts Ends Today; Check Details Here

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For FSO 16 Posts Ends Today; Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Assures Support For Teachers After...

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Assures Support For Teachers After...

Tragedy In United Kingdom: 2 Hyderabad Students Die In Car Accident After Ganesh Immersion In Essex

Tragedy In United Kingdom: 2 Hyderabad Students Die In Car Accident After Ganesh Immersion In Essex

Delhi Woman Leaves Toxic Government Bank Job For Mental Peace, Viral Video Sparks Online Discussion

Delhi Woman Leaves Toxic Government Bank Job For Mental Peace, Viral Video Sparks Online Discussion

Bihar BPSC HOD Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 218 Posts Starts; Check Application Fees...

Bihar BPSC HOD Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 218 Posts Starts; Check Application Fees...