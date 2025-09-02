TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For FSO 16 Posts Ends Today; Check Details Here

TPSC Recruitment 2025 | tpsc.tripura.gov.in

TPSC Recruitment 2025: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will conclude the online application process today, September 2, for the positions of Food Safety Officer, Group-B Gazetted under Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of Tripura, under Advt. No. 23/2025. Aspirants can submit applications for these positions on the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 16 openings. The category-wise details are:

1. UR: 9

2. ST: 4

3. SC: 3

4. Total: 16

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General category applicants must pay a fee of Rs 350, while ST/SC/BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped aspirants have to pay Rs 250.

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

A bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree in food technology, dairy technology, biotechnology, oil technology, agriculture science, veterinary sciences, biochemistry, microbiology, chemistry, or medicine from a recognised university is necessary.

Click here to read the official notice

TPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To fill out the recruitment form, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Online Application” tab and then the FSO registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register and start the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload documents (if needed), and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for this recruitment

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will be conducted in two stages: a written examination of 85 marks (MCQ type, 2 hours) followed by an interview/personality test of 15 marks.

The interview will assess intellectual ability, social traits, leadership qualities, judgment, integrity, and awareness of current affairs. Only those who qualify in the written test will be eligible for the interview. Absence in the interview will disqualify a candidate from final selection.