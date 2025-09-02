KCET 2025 Round 2 Counselling Dates Changed; Details Here

KCET 2025 Round 2 Counselling | Canva

KCET 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released a modified Round 2 counselling timetable for the KCET 2025. In an attempt to simplify seat distribution for BE, BTech, BArch, BPharm, and a few BSc programs, KEA has released this change.

KCET 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Payment revised dates

Candidates who have been assigned seats under Choice-1 and Choice-2 must make their seat acceptance payment before September 3, 2025.

Those opting for Choice-3 must submit a ₹10,000 caution deposit by the same date. Payments can be made using the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Seat confirmation slip details

Those who have paid for Choice-1 seats must obtain their seat confirmation slip by 5:30 PM on September 4, 2025, and report to the designated college by 6:30 PM that same day.

Failing to meet these dates could result in the cancellation of the given seat.

KCET 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Documents required

Applicants must have the original documents, two photocopies, and a mobile device for confirmation. The following documents are necessary for admission:

1. KCET 2025 rank card

2. 10th standard mark sheet and certificate

3. 12th standard mark sheet and certificate

4. Caste/category certificate (if applicable)

5. Domicile certificate

6. ID proof (Aadhaar card, passport, or any government-issued ID)

7. Two photocopies of all the above documents

8. Passport-size photographs (as required by the college)

Note: Before making payments or reporting to the designated college, make sure that all personal and academic details match the official documentation, as any differences may result in the seat being cancelled.