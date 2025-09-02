TS ICET 2025 First Phase Seat Allotment Released At tgicet.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

TS ICET 2025 First Phase Seat Allotment | Official Website

TS ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the first phase seat allotment result of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025. The candidates who attended the counselling session can check the allotment status on the official website at tgicet.nic.in.

Fee Payment & Self-Reporting

Allotted candidates should pay the tuition fee and self-report online from September 2 to September 5, 2025. Non-payment of the specified fee within the schedule will result in provisional allotment cancellation automatically.

Final Phase Schedule

The last round of counselling for TS ICET will commence on September 8 with online registration, processing fee payment, and slot booking for certificate verification (for candidates who have missed the initial round). Certificate verification will take place on September 9, whereas option freezing will occur on September 10, 2025.

The last phase seat allotment results will be declared on or prior to September 13, 2025. Fee payment for tuition fees in the current round can be made from September 13 to September 15, and candidates have to report to their respective colleges between September 15 to September 16, 2025.

TS ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- tgicet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link TS ICET 2025 seat allotment result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the TS ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

Note: Download the TS ICET 2025 seat allotment result and take a print out for the future reference.

