TS PGECET 2025 M.Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report To Colleges By October 25

TS PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result | Official Website

TS PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TS PGECET 2025 seat allotment result of M.Pharmacy courses. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can now view the allotment from the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.

Provisionally Selected Candidates

A college-wise list of provisionally selected students has been made available on the website. Also, SMS messages have been sent to the mobile numbers given in the online applications. Students should take immediate action to secure their admission.

Reporting and Document Verification

Allotted candidates have to report to the allotted college and produce original certificates for verification. Joining report and allotment order will be generated at the respective college, which has to be accompanied by the original Transfer Certificate (T.C.).

Document verification and reporting, along with receipt of tuition fee as proof of payment has to be completed by October 25, 2025.

About TS PGECET 2025

Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TSCHE. The test allows for admission to full-time M.E, M.Tech, M.Pharm, M.Arch, and Pharm.D (P.B.) courses in universities and affiliated colleges of Telangana for the 2025-2026 academic year.

TS PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link TS PGECET 2025 seat allotment result for M.Pharmacy on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the registration number, hall ticket and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the TS PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the TS PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result and take a print out for future reference.

TS PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link