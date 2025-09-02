MHT CET CAP Round 4 Allotment Result 2025 Declared At fe2025.mahacet.org; Direct Link Here

MHT CET CAP Round 4 Allotment Result 2025: The MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment result 2025 was made public on the State Common Entrance Test Cell's official website on September 1, 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling procedure can view the tentative allocation result on the MHT CET website, fe2025.mahacet.org.

MHT CET CAP Round 4 Allotment Result 2025: Important dates

Result declared: Sept 1, 2025

Seat acceptance & physical reporting at institute: Sept 2–4, 2025

Last date for seat cancellation with full refund: Sept 11, 2025

CET Cell to publish all admission deadlines & complete admission process for 2025–26: Sept 13, 2025

MHT CET CAP Round 4 Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: To view the results, students must go to fe2025.mahacet.org, the official MHT CET website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for the MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment outcome 2025.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Your MHT CET CAP Round 4 provisional allotment result will appear on the screen once you click "submit."

Step 5: Carefully review the outcome and download it for future use.

Direct link to check the result

MHT CET CAP Round 4 Allotment Result 2025: Seat Acceptance Timeline (CAP Round 4)

Candidates can accept the allotted seat by logging in between September 2 and September 4, 2025.

After accepting the seat, students must report physically to the allotted institute.

Enrollment confirmation requires completing necessary documents and paying the fee online within the given time.

MHT CET CAP Round 4 Allotment Result 2025: Seat cancellation & refund

The last date to cancel an allotted seat and claim a full refund of fees is September 11, 2025.

MHT CET CAP Round 4 Allotment Result 2025: Deadlines

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will publish deadlines for all admission types for the 2025–2026 academic year on September 13, 2025.

Candidates are advised to strictly follow the dates mentioned by the board.

Candidates are advised to visit fe2025.mahacet.org, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra's official website, for additional pertinent information.