UP Shocker: Class 9 Girl Bitten By Snake 9 Times In 40 Days In Kaushambi, Family Turns To Exorcism Amid Fear & Financial Strain | (Photo Courtesy: X/@primenewsind)

Kaushambi: A 15-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, has been reportedly bitten by a snake nine times within the span of 40 days, creating panic in her family, as well as leaving the local villager sin distress.

The girl has been identified as Riya Maurya, a class 9 student and a resident of the Bhainshappar village in Srathu tehsil.

सिराथू तहसील क्षेत्र के भैसहापर गांव के रहने वाले राजेन्द्र मौर्य की 15 वर्षीय बेटी की मानें तो



बीते 22 जुलाई को खेत में धान की रोपाई के दौरान एक सांप ने उसे डस लिया था इलाज करवाया और बच्ची स्वस्थ हो गई



किन्तु इसके बाद से सर्प उसे बार-बार उसे डस रहा है जिसके चलते पूरा परिवार… pic.twitter.com/mhIRyolkZ2 — Prime News (@PrimeNewsInd) August 31, 2025

Family Struggles With Cost of Treatment

According to her father, Rajendra Maurya, Riya was first bitten on July 22 while she was on her way to the fields. She was taken to the district hospital and recovered soon after the treatment. However, similar incidents occurred, with the second snakebite reported on August 13. Her condition worsened at the time, prompting doctors to refer her to Prayagraj, though the family eventually sought treatment at a private facility due to urgency.

Between August 27 and 30, Riya was bitten four more times, including during routine activities such as bathing and doing household chores. The cost of repeated medical interventions severely impacted the family’s finances. With conventional treatment proving insufficient and no official support in sight, Riya's family turned to exorcism in desperation.

Officials Aware, But No Action From Forest Department

According to a report by Aaj Tak, Riya described the snake as large, black with green stripes, and said that she loses consciousness roughly an hour after each bite, waking up either in hospital or in the presence of a local tantrik. Her siblings have been sent to their maternal grandparents’ home out of fear, while the family continues to live in a kutcha house with little protection.

Villagers claimed that despite informing authorities, the forest department has not made any attempts to capture the snake. The local administration has also been accused of inaction, further heightening fear in the area.

Chief Medical Officer of Kaushambi, Sanjay Kumar, confirmed that a medical team from Sirathu CHC was sent to the village after the latest incident. He added that the matter is now under observation and discussion at the district level.