'BJP’s Triple Engine Model...': Congress Takes Dig At Haryana Government After 20-Km-Long Traffic Jam On NH-48 Amid Gurugram Rains

Congress Takes Dig At Haryana Government After 20-Km-Long Traffic Jam On NH-48 Amid Gurugram Rains (Screengrab) | X

Gurugram: Heavy rains have lashed Haryana's Gurugram over the past 24 hours, bringing the city to a standstill. Waterlogging and long traffic jams have been reported in several areas of the city. Gurugram witnessed chaos on Monday evening as a traffic snarl stretching close to 20 kilometres was reported on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The Congress slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana over the 20-km-long traffic jam.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala lashed out at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and questiond the state government's preparedness for rains.

"2 hours of rain = 20 KMs of Gurgaon Jam! As CM Nayab Saini only flies in “State Helicopter” and doesn’t travel on “road”, this is a “helicopter shot” of Highway in Gurgaon just now," Surjewala said in an X post.

So much for the rain preparedness and crores and crores of public money spent on drainage,… pic.twitter.com/HCNPYZkG2c — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 1, 2025

"So much for the rain preparedness and crores and crores of public money spent on drainage, sewage & easing traffic congestion. This is BJP’s “triple engine model” of Millenium City Urban development - Central Govt-State Govt-Gurgaon Municipal Corporation," he added.

Another Congress MP from Haryana, Kumari Selja, also hit out at the state government. "3 hours of rain and Gurugram is in complete chaos. People have been stranded in traffic for 5–6 hours. This is the result of the BJP government’s incapability and failed planning," she said.

This is the result of the BJP government’s incapability and failed planning. #Gurgaon #Gurugram #gurugramrain #GurgaonRains pic.twitter.com/Ltk8NBt7bm — Kumari Selja (@Kumari_Selja) September 1, 2025

Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi said that the people of the state deserve "better" government. "This is Gurgaon after just TWO hours of rain. SHAMEFUL! You pay taxes, lots of taxes, direct, indirect, all kinds, and what do you get? Floods. Chaos. TERRIBLE! People deserve BETTER, the best quality of life, not this third-class nonsense," Pandhi said in an X post.

pic.twitter.com/nHFwQMMTbg — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) September 1, 2025

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also launched a scathing attack on the "double engine" government of the BJP in the state. Millennium City Gurugram. A double-engine sarkar with double the failure track record," the UBT leader posted on X on Monday, while sharing a video of National Highway 48 where cars were seen lining bumper to bumper, waiting for traffic to move for long stretches on the road.

A double engine sarkar with a double the failure track record. pic.twitter.com/iw4SU6Pspn — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 1, 2025

Notably, Vehicles remained stranded for hours between Sirhaul toll plaza near the Delhi border and Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram on Monday evening.

Gurugram received over 100 millimetres of rainfall till Monday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Guguram on September 2, Tuesday.

Notably, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an advisory urging people to work from home, and schools have been instructed to conduct online classes.

"In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025," the advisory read.

Delhi also received heavy overnight rains, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The water level in Yamuna has reported crossed a danger-level mark.