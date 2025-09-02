Rain Havoc In Gurugram: 20 km Traffic Jam Brings Delhi-Jaipur Highway To Standstill; Netizens Slam Govt Over Mismanagement | Videos

Haryana: Gurugram witnessed chaos on Monday evening after heavy rainfall lashed the city, bringing traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway to a standstill for several hours. The downpour, which began around 3 pm and continued for nearly four hours, left long stretches of the highway submerged, resulting in a traffic snarl stretching close to 20 kilometres. Vehicles remained stranded for hours between Sirhaul toll plaza near the Delhi border and Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram.

The worst affected areas were Narsinghpur and Khandsa, where both the main highway and service lanes went under water. Motorists were left stuck in the jam late into the night, with many vehicles breaking down in waist-deep water. Over 25 cars and two-wheelers were damaged due to waterlogging and had to be removed with the help of cranes by the traffic police, reported Jagran. As the evening coincided with office closing hours, commuters heading home were caught in gridlock and forced to wait for hours.

Heavy Rain Causes Severe Flooding

By 8 pm, the city had recorded over 100 mm of rainfall, with intermittent showers continuing late into the night. The heavy downpour not only crippled traffic on NH-48 but also caused flooding in several parts of Gurugram city, further worsening the commuting woes. Similar conditions were reported in Noida, where long traffic jams were witnessed near Sector 16A on the Greater Noida-bound carriageway.

#WATCH | Haryana | Gurugram faces severe waterlogging following incessant rainfall



(Video Source: Police PRO) pic.twitter.com/oKMWtnCm2e — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

Several netizens took to X and criticised the government over the sad state and mismanagement by authorities to tackle such disasters. Author and entrepreneur Suhel Seth launched a scathing attack on the Haryana government after heavy rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Monday evening left large parts of Gurugram submerged in water. The downpour, which continued for hours, caused severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation across the city, leading to massive traffic snarls and chaos for commuters.

On a serious note: Gurugram is done. Like you can’t imagine. The first bloke to ruin this was @mlkhattar and @NayabSainiBJP just can’t manage this situation. The @BJP4India needs some serious introspection. They’ve been running this state for 11 years now. You can’t blame Nehru. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) September 1, 2025

In a sharp post on X (formerly Twitter), Seth accused the state’s leadership of negligence, particularly targeting former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and current CM Nayab Singh Saini. “On a serious note: Gurugram is done. Like you can’t imagine. The first bloke to ruin this was Manohar Lal Khattar, and Nayab Singh Saini just can’t manage this situation,” Seth wrote.

He further added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power in Haryana for over a decade, must take responsibility for the recurring civic breakdowns in Gurugram. “The BJP needs some serious introspection. They’ve been running this state for 11 years now. You can’t blame Nehru,” he said.

What a criminal waste of time and fuel. https://t.co/eDTDJkbLTb — Dushyant K. Mahant (@DKMahant) September 1, 2025

Another netizens termed the situation as 'horror'. Many others blamed the government for the condition despite having wider roads and better infrastructure. "Winning the title for Most congested country in the world. Slow claps for all officials and citizenry. Well done," said an X user.

When your government does not provide an #earlywarning on time, such situations appear regularly. Think about the level of stress these commuters are going through on the roads for hours. #GurgaonRains #gurgaontraffic #WFH https://t.co/9JtFmWFYel — jitendra (@journojitendra) September 1, 2025

Urgent need to decongest Delhi-NCR.... It has become living hell. https://t.co/cLCvoPahIK — HR (@Wanderer2419) September 1, 2025

Winning the title for Most congested country in the world. Slow claps for all officials and citizenry. Well done. https://t.co/qcFNN5RVvn — Rachna (@RachnaKadur) September 2, 2025

Given the dismal condition of our infrastructure every Monsoon & the terrible traffic situation otherwise; Govt. should be actively encouraging a hybrid or flexible work culture in all major cities. What's the point of this? Just pure harassment of working people every single day https://t.co/mM6eQuEhg3 — Ipsita Barik (@ipsita_barik) September 1, 2025

Orange Alert Issued

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an advisory asking private companies to allow employees to work from home, while schools were directed to shift classes online. An orange alert had been issued for September 2, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region.