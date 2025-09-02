Delhi-NCR Rains: Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark, Waterlogging Reported In Gurugram - 10 Points

Yamuna River water crosses danger mark (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

New Delhi: Heavy rains lash Delhi and its surrounding areas on Monday night, throwing normal life out of gear. Water logging was in several areas of Delhi-NCR, leading to long traffic jams.

The water level in the Yamuna has crossed the danger level amid incessant showers across the National Capital Region (NCR). Authorities have issued a flood alert.

Here Are 10 Points:

1) Floodwater reportedly entered houses in low-lying areas of Delhi as the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark.

2) Authorities have asked people living near the river to evacuate their houses as the water level in the river was continuously rising.

3) Authorities opened the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district, reported NDTV.

4) In the last 24 hours, till 8.30 am, the city's primary weather station recorded 37.8 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road received 35.2 mm, reported PTI.

VIDEO | Overcast conditions in Delhi. Morning visuals from India Gate and Kartaya Path areas.



Intermittent rains lashed Delhi through Monday, with the weather department warning of more moderate to heavy downpours in the coming days.

This alert comes even as Gurugram, part of… pic.twitter.com/UAc2GFuWxP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2025

5) Other stations reported higher rainfall, with Ayanagar recording 95 mm and Palam 57.4 mm, according to the data. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 21.7 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches below normal, while the maximum is expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius.

6) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

7) The advisory read, "In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025."

8) Due to heavy showers in Gurugram, authorities have urged corporate offices to let employees work from home.

9) By Monday evening, Gurugram had received more than 100 millimetres of rainfall.

3 hours of rain and Gurugram is in complete chaos. People have been stranded in traffic for 5–6 hours.



This is the result of the BJP government’s incapability and failed planning. #Gurgaon #Gurugram #gurugramrain #GurgaonRains pic.twitter.com/Ltk8NBt7bm — Kumari Selja (@Kumari_Selja) September 1, 2025

10) Schools in Gurugram have also been asked to shift to online classes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers in Delhi from September 2 to 4. On Tuesday, moderate rain is expected at isolated places, with maximum temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius and minimums between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, about 3-5 degrees Celsius below normal.