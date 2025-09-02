 Bihar Elections 2025: ‘Maa Humara Sansaar Hoti Hai... Gallian Di Gayi’, PM Modi Hits Out At Cong, RJD Over ‘Abusive’ Slogans Against Mother, Gets Emotional
PM Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over "abusive" remarks on his mother.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Hits Out At Cong, RJD Over ‘Abusive’ Slogans Against Mother (File Image) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over "abusive" remarks on his mother. He said that it was not just an insult to his mother, but to every woman of the nation.

Maa hi toh humara sandar hoti hain. Maa hi humara swabhiman hoti hain. (Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect). I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar,” PM Modi stated while addressing around 20 lakh women on video conferencing.

RJD-Congress ke manch se meri maa ko galliyan di gyi (My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar)... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of the country,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi got emotional while talking about the incident. He said that not only him, but the people of Bihar are also in the same pain after hearing such slogans.

“I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain,” he said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister stated that the Congress MP could understand the pain poor mother as he was born in a royal family with silver spoon.

Further escalating his attack on the Congress, RJD, PM Modi said that the mindset that abuses “the mother, the mindset that abuses the sister, considers women to be weak.”

“This mindset considers women to be objects of exploitation and oppression. Therefore, whenever the anti-women mindset has come to power, mothers, sisters and daughters have suffered the most. During the RJD era, crime and criminals were rampant in Bihar,” he further stated.

“When murder, ransom and rape were common. The RJD government used to give protection to murderers and rapists. Who had to bear the brunt of that RJD rule? The women of Bihar had to bear it,” he added.

Earlier, PM Modi virtually launched the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited under the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Notably, the entire controversy erupted after “abusive” slogans were raised in Bihar’s Darbhanga during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’. According to reports, the alleged slogans were shouted from the stage by Congress leaders. The video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing a group of people shouting abusive words against the Prime Minister and his mother.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place later this year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the polls.

