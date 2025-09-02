 'Clapping Because I Went Or Returned?': PM Modi's Quip At Semicon India 2025 After Attending SCO Summit In China - VIDEO
The three-day Semicon India 2025 conference kicked off on Tuesday, September 2, with a major milestone: the presentation of the first made-in-India semiconductor chips to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
'Clapping Because I Went Or Returned?': PM Modi's Quip At Semicon India 2025 After Attending SCO Summit In China - VIDEO | X/@ani

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a lighter note during his address at the Semicon India 2025 conference in Delhi on Tuesday, September 2, drawing laughter from the audience with a witty remark about his recent overseas visit. The Prime Minister, who had just returned from Japan and China the night before, was met with enthusiastic applause as he began speaking.

Addressing the warm reception, he quipped, “Gaya tha iski taali baja rahe ho ki aaya hu iss liye taali baja rahe ho? (You are clapping because I went or because I returned?), a comment that left the audience in splits)."

Have a look at his statement here:

PM Presented with First Made-in-India Semiconductor Chip

The three-day Semicon India 2025 conference kicked off on Tuesday with a major milestone: the presentation of the first made-in-India semiconductor chips to the Prime Minister. The event aims to push forward India’s ambitions of becoming a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing, with a focus on building a sustainable, resilient and competitive ecosystem.

During his keynote, PM Modi noted the confidence the global community now places in India’s semiconductor vision. “The world trusts, believes and is ready to build the future of semiconductors with India,” he said.

Highlighting the country’s economic performance, Modi cited the recently released GDP figures for the first quarter of 2025. “At a time when there are concerns in the economy of the world, there are challenges created by economic selfishness; in that environment, India has achieved a growth of 7.8 per cent,” he said.

‘Designed in India, Made in India, Trusted by the World’

The Prime Minister spoke about India’s commitment to becoming a leader in the semiconductor space. “The day is not far when the world will say, designed in India, made in India, trusted by the world,” he said, setting the tone for what his government sees as a key sector for future economic growth and technological leadership.

The conference will continue over the next two days with participation from global industry leaders, government officials and technology experts.

