 K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Her Father KCR For Anti-Party Activities
K Kavitha was suspended from the BRS by the party chief and her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao, reportedly for anti-party activities.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
BRS MLC K Kavitha | X @ANI

K Kavitha was suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by the party chief and her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao, reportedly for anti-party activities. Kavitha is a Member of the Legislative Council.

The development came after Kavitha publicly accused senior party leaders T Harish Rao and former Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar of tarnishing her father’s image.

It was not the first time that a rift in the BRS surfaced. Months ago, Kavitha also talked about some “devil” surrounding KCR.

"The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC Smt. K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President Sri K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend Smt. K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect,” the BRS said in its X post.

On Monday, the Telangana government ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Kaleshwaram project. After the state government’s announcement, Kavitha alleged that any BRS leaders, Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, were “conspiring” against her and KCR over the Kaleshwaram issue.

“In the CBI probe, KCR will emerge spotless, like a pearl washed clean...If KCR's image is tainted in the Kaleshwaram issue, the reason is Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. Despite several conspiracies against me by them, I endured. Behind Harish and Santosh Rao, it is certainly Revanth Reddy. KCR is facing a CBI probe because of Harish Rao and Santosh Rao,” she had stated.

"I am not a puppet to play to the tunes of the BJP or the Congress...KCR never thinks about food or money. But false accusations are being hurled at KCR. People will remember the Kaleshwaram project for 200 years to come. It is tragic that a great leader like KCR is now facing a CBI probe,” she had added.

The Revanth Reddy-led state government has already constituted a commission, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, to investigate alleged irregularities, misuse of public funds, and corruption in the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages in the Kaleshwaram project.

