Rajasthan Assembly Committee Eases Provisions Of Coaching Regulation Bill 2025

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government, on the recommendations of the Select Committee of the Rajasthan Assembly, has softened the bill to regulate the coaching centers running in the state. Various fines have been slashed by up to four times, and provisions of the bill have been made applicable to the centers having 100 students instead of 50.

The Rajasthan Coaching Institute Control and Regulation Bill 2025 was introduced by the state government in the previous session of the Assembly but was sent to the Select Committee, as even the ruling BJP MLAs had objections to the provisions of the bill The amended bill incorporating the recommendations of the Select Committee will now be presented in the house for deliberations on Wednesday or Thursday.

In the amended bill, the fine for violation of provisions of the bill for the first time has been reduced from Rs 2 lakh to 50 thousand and for the second time violation, from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Likewise, coaching centers with less than 100 students have been exempted from the provisions of this bill, including registration.

The bill was introduced to prevent the suicides of coaching students and to regulate the coaching industry flourishing in cities like Sikar and Jaipur, apart from Kota, which is already a major coaching hub of the country.

The bill restricts the coaching centers from charging arbitrary fees, facilitates payment of fees in installments, and return the fees within 10 days in case the student leaves the coaching midway.

The proposed bill provides for setting up the Rajasthan Coaching Center Authority to monitor and regulate the coaching centers. The secretary in charge of the Higher Education Department will be the chairman of this.

The fire and building safety codes have also been laid down in addition to a model code of conduct for the coaching centers. To prevent the suicides and help the students to combat the mental pressure, counseling and psychological assistance have been made mandatory.