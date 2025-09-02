 ABVP Members Attack Police Van Over Lathicharge On Ramswaroop University Students During Protest In Barabanki - VIDEO
ABVP Members Attack Police Van Over Lathicharge On Ramswaroop University Students During Protest In Barabanki - VIDEO

Condemning the lathi charge by police, ABVP said in a post on X, "The students were merely speaking the truth about their rights and against corruption, and stopping them through violence and suppression only reveals the administration's fear."

A video has surfaced on social media showing alleged members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) attacking a police car while officers were sitting inside it in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

According to reports, this attack came in the wake of a recent incident when police carried out a lathi charge on ABVP activists who had come in support of students protesting at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University.

According to reports, angered by unaccredited courses running at Ramswaroop University in Gadiya, Barabanki, students carried out a protest against the university administration on Monday. During this, the police carried out a lathi charge on the students. The enraged students vandalised the police outpost. In the entire incident, 24 people reportedly sustained injuries.

ABVP said, "When ABVP activists raised their voices peacefully and in a democratic manner against educational corruption and illegal extortion, the administration of Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, Lucknow called in the police and thugs to carry out a lathi charge on innocent students. This step is not only unfortunate but also constitutes a murder of democracy and the Constitution."

"Every attempt to suppress the students' legitimate demands clearly shows the extent to which the administration can stoop to protect corruption. The more the voice of student power is suppressed, the louder it will resonate," the post further added.

